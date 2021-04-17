2022 American Women quarter dollar design review is set

Suffragist Susan B. Anthony was the first American woman to be depicted on a circulating U.S. coin, the eponymous dollar in 1979.

Proposed designs for the first of the circulating quarter dollar series specifically legislated to bear designs reflecting the achievements of women are to be reviewed by the Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The U.S. Mint announced April 1 on the Federal Register online that the CCAC would review submissions April 20 for the common obverse design for the American Women Quarters Program (2022–2025) and candidates for reverse designs for the 2022 American Women quarter dollars.

The quarter dollar series, which succeeds the America the Beautiful Quarters Program is authorized under provisions of the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020, Public Law 116-330. The America the Beautiful program concluded earlier in 2021 with the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site coin.

Public Law 116-330 provides for the production and circulation of up to five quarter dollars in each of the four years, with each design “emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of one prominent woman of the United States.

The U.S. Mint issued a call for recommendations of prominent American women to be recognized on the reverses of quarter dollars from 2022 through 2025.

The CCAC is meeting April 20 by telephone conference.

Members of the public who wish to listen live to the audio of the proceedings are asked to contact Jennifer Warren, United States Mint, by telephone at 202-354–7208.

