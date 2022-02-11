2022 American Innovation, Rhode Island dollar bag and roll sales begin Feb. 23

Also to be offered during 2022 is the American Innovation dollar recognizing Tennessee. The Tennessee coin celebrates rural electrification accomplished by river control under the Tennessee Valley Authority.

American Innovation dollars bearing a reverse design recognizing achievement in Kentucky are scheduled for issue on an unspecified date this spring, followed by those for Vermont also this spring, with coins recognizing Tennessee set for issue sometime this summer. The Vermont coin features a snowboarder performing a maneuver.

The second expected American Innovation coin of 2022 is the Kentucky dollar, with a reverse paying homage to the home of bluegrass music. A banjo, tilted to one side, alludes to the rhythm and movement of the music.

The Rhode Island dollar reverse design depicts Nathanael Herreshoff’s famous Reliance yacht at full speed in the waters surrounding Rhode Island. The design is bordered by a rope evoking the nautical scene.

Bags and rolls of 2022 American Innovation, Rhode Island dollars will be available from the U.S. Mint beginning Feb. 23.

The U.S. Mint will begin selling 100-coin bags and 25-coin rolls of circulation-quality-finish 2022 American Innovation, Rhode Island dollars at noon Eastern Time Feb. 23.

The coins available are from production at the Denver Mint and Philadelphia Mint.

The Rhode Island dollar is the first of four American Innovation dollars to be issued by the U.S. Mint in 2022.

Mint-sewn canvas bags, filled with either 100 Denver Mint produced manganese-brass clad dollar coins or 100 coins from the Philadelphia Mint, will be offered at $117.50 per bag, while 25-coin rolls from either facility are priced at $34.50 per roll.

The Kentucky dollar reverse pays homage to the home of bluegrass music. The design features a banjo, an important bluegrass instrument, tilted to one side, alluding to the rhythm and movement of the music.

The Vermont reverse features a young female snowboarder in the air performing a trick called a “melon grab,” set against a mountainous winter skyline inspired by the landscape of Vermont. The aim of the design is to capture a sense of the energy and exuberance of snowboarding, through movement implied by diagonal lines and curved shapes, according to the Mint’s design narrative.

The Tennessee dollar depicts a Tennessee farm with newly installed power lines lining the road. Signed in 1933, the Tennessee Valley Authority Act created a public corporation “To improve the navigability and to provide for the flood control of the Tennessee River; to provide for reforestation and the proper use of marginal lands in the Tennessee Valley; to provide for the agricultural and industrial development of said valley ... and for other purposes,” which included providing electrical power.

The common obverse design for the American Innovation dollar series depicts a rendition of the Statue of Liberty.

The edge of each coin in the series is inscribed incuse with the date, Mint mark and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

