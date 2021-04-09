2021 Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter issued

Collectors will have a new coin to seek in circulation after the April 5 release by the Federal Reserve of the 2021 General George Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter dollar.

The coin is the second quarter dollar to be released in 2021, after the final issue of 56 coins in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program — the 2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site quarter dollar — was released Jan. 4.

The 2021 General George Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter dollar is a one-year issue, to be replaced in 2022 when the U.S. Mint begins a new circulating quarter dollar program to run through 2025 with reverse designs dedicated to historic American women.

The obverse of the 2021 General George Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter dollar features a restoration of sculptor John Flanagan’s original obverse design for the Washington quarter dollar issued from 1932 through 1998, inclusive.

The reverse is a rendering from a vantage point observing Washington crossing the Delaware River with his troops, in the push toward Trenton during the American Revolutionary War. The design differs from that on the reverse of the 1999 New Jersey State quarter dollar.

U.S. Mint officials have not disclosed how many of the 2021 General George Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter dollars they plan to strike at the Denver and Philadelphia Mint for the Federal Reserve to release into commerce channels.

From calendar year 2010 through 2020, inclusive, the Denver and Philadelphia Mints struck and released tens of billions of quarter dollars annually, with five coins each year bearing reverse designs reflecting national parks and historic sites representing the 50 states, District of Columbia and five U.S. territories.

Combined quarter dollar production through April 6 is:

➤ 2021: including both 2021 coins, 288.4 million.

From 2010 through 2020, five America the Beautiful quarter dollars were issued annually. Combined mintages are:

➤ 2020: 2,768,000,000.

➤ 2019: 1,656,600,000.

➤ 2018: 1,853,114,000.

➤ 2017: 2,116,000,000.

➤ 2016: 2,356,030,000.

➤ 2015: 2,990,820,000

➤ 2014: 1,580,200,000.

➤ 2013: 1,455,200,000.

➤ 2012: 568,010,000.

➤ 2011: 391,200,000.

➤ 2010: 278,668,400.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter