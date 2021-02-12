2021-W Proof American Eagle silver coin and set popular

The 2021 Congratulations set containing a Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar became unavailable for purchasing within the first five minutes of sales opening at noon Eastern Time Feb. 11.

Within three minutes of the opening of sales at noon Eastern Time Feb. 11 by the U.S. Mint for the 2021 Congratulations set, the numismatic product was no longer available for purchase.

Disgruntled Mint customers trying to place orders for the set were quickly greeted with the notification of the product being “currently unavailable.”

“We are currently out of this item, but more may be available later. ...” the Mint said. Apparently, an undisclosed number of additional sets were made available Feb. 12.

The Congratulations set containing a Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar was offered at $75 without mintage, product or household ordering limits. First day sales total 35,715 sets.

The single Proof American Eagle was also offered separately, at $73, with a mintage limit of 327,440 coins and household order limit of 99 coins. First-day sales totaled 284,272 coins.

U.S. Mint officials did not disclose if any of the sets or individual coins were sold via the bulk dealer discount option.

The number of Congratulations sets available is tied to the total number of individual coins to be released, even though the bureau did not announce a product restriction for the popular annual set.

The Proof American Eagle silver dollar bears the obverse and reverse designs introduced in 1986 and used since then on the series. At mid-year, second silver Proof American Eagle will be released with a new reverse design.

