2021 sales figures not yet official for commemoratives

Sales of the single Proof 2021-W National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum gold $5 coin reached just 1,473 coins, although 4,391 of them were also sold in the program’s three-coin Proof set.

The Uncirculated 2021-D National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum copper-nickel clad half dollar sales were last reported at 10,171 coins.

Final but unofficial sales by the U.S. Mint for its two 2021 commemorative coin programs are now reported.

Sales are tallied for the Christa McAuliffe silver dollar and the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum gold $5 coins, silver dollars and copper-nickel clad half dollars.

Sales for both coin programs began Jan. 28, 2021, and ended Dec. 31, 2021.

The McAuliffe coins, struck at the Philadelphia Mint, were limited to a release of up to 350,000 coins combined in Proof and Uncirculated finishes.

The National Law Enforcement Memorial coins were limited, across all product options, to 50,000 gold coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

Sales for the Christa McAuliffe silver dollars as of the Aug. 7, 2022, sales report are:

➤ Single Proof 2021-P dollar, 54,222.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2021-P dollar, 16,025.

Reported sales for the National Law Enforcement Memorial coins are:

➤ Single Proof 2021-W $5 coin, 1,473.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2021-W $5 coin, 1,753.

➤ Single Proof 2021-P dollar, 29,701.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2021-P dollar, 9,422.

➤ Three-coin Proof set, limited to 7,500 sets, 4,391.

➤ Single Proof 2021-S half dollar, 23,307.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2021-D half dollar, 10,171.

Surcharges of $35 were added to the purchase price of each $5 gold coin, $10 for each silver dollar and $5 for each copper-nickel clad half dollar.

Net surcharges from McAuliffe silver dollars, after the U.S. Mint recovers all of its production and related costs, were scheduled to benefit the FIRST robotics program for the purpose of engaging and inspiring young people, through mentor-based programs, to become leaders in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Surcharges from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial coins were to go to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Inc., for educational and outreach programs and exhibits.

As of Aug. 10, the United States Mint has not yet disclosed total surcharges distributed or their pending release to the beneficiaries per the authorizing legislation for each program.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter