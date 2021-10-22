2021 Morgan and Peace dollars now shipping

The U.S. Mint began shipping the 2021 Morgan dollars Oct. 18, including the O privy marked Morgan dollar remembering the New Orleans Mint, a coin produced at the Philadelphia Mint.

The U.S. Mint began shipping orders Oct. 18 of the limited-edition 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars struck at three different production facilities.

Collectors began reporting Oct. 18 on the Collectors Universe U.S. Coins Forum online that they received notification that orders they had placed for the silver dollars were being processed, credit cards charged and coins readied for shipping.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White confirmed the Oct. 18 start date for shipping the silver dollars.

The sales, with the maximum release of each posted first followed by the Mint’s unofficial, unaudited sales total as of Oct. 17, are:

➤ 2021-S Morgan dollar, struck at the San Francisco Mint, 175,000 (174,120)

➤ 2021-D Morgan dollar, struck at the Denver Mint, 175,000 (174,071)

➤ 2021 Morgan dollar struck without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint, 175,000 (171,823)

➤ 2021 Morgan dollar with CC privy mark remembering the Carson City Mint, struck at the Philadelphia Mint, 175,000 (170,516)

➤ 2021 Morgan dollar with O privy mark remembering the New Orleans Mint, struck at the Philadelphia Mint, 175,000 (170,834)

➤ 2021 Peace dollar, struck without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint, 200,000 (196,198)

Up to 10% of the maximum authorization of each coin was reserved for purchase by the 18 members of the Mint’s Authorized Bulk Purchase Program.

While the coins were sold to the general public on assigned dates at $85 per coin, the ABPP participants were assessed a 5% premium above the retail price.

The participating ABPP members were able to pick up their coins from the Mint’s order fulfillment contractor PSFWeb in Memphis, Tennessee.

Advertisements in Coin World and elsewhere have begun to appear, offering the coins in third-party grading service slabs at premium prices.

The two privy-marked Morgan dollars were offered from the Mint and sold out May 24; the 2021-D and 2021-S Morgan dollars were offered and flagged as sold out Aug. 3; and the Philadelphia Mint 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars were offered and labeled as sold out Aug. 10.

