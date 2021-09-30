2021 Long Beach Expo underway

Strict adherence to health regulations is required for attendance at the fall 2021 Long Beach Expo, but has not deterred attendance and enthusiasm.

The Long Beach Expo got underway on Sept. 30 and the public turnout on the first day was encouraging.

The doors opened Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Long Beach Convention Center, to the return of the Long Beach Expo, billed by its promoters as the largest coin, currency, stamp and sports collectibles show on the West Coast. According to some attendees, for many collectors, it was the first opportunity to visit a major show since the global pandemic forced a stop to many public events in early 2020.

The show runs through Saturday, Oct. 2. “With all the excitement in the coin and collectibles community and a wide variety of popular attractions at the Long Beach Expo, I’m sure we will have a very busy convention floor this week,” said Professional Coin Grading Service interim president Stephanie Sabin. The expo is operated by Collectors Universe Inc., which is also the parent company of PCGS.

Early reports from the show indicate a large turnout from the public, an encouraging sign after public participation in the recent American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money was noticeably reduced. At Long Beach, strict adherence to medical protocol is being taken seriously, with requirements including vaccination records, acceptable COVID test results and mask compliance, according to one attendee contacting Coin World.

Highlights of the 2021 event include lot viewing for the upcoming Heritage Signature Auction, which will be held at the company’s Dallas headquarters from Oct. 7 to 10. The PCGS Set Registry is presenting the Walter J. Husak Collection of Large Cents, 1793-1814 at Booth #413. PCGS is offering on-site grading for coins on Friday at their location (Booth #401). The PCGS booth will also be the location for “Meet the Expert” coin sessions with Steve Feltner, PCGS director of numismatic education and outreach from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The show closes at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and 4:30 p.m. on the final day, Saturday. The show is in Hall C of the Long Beach Convention Center, located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, California 90802.

