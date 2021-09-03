2021 commemorative coin sales well below maximums

Just 1,319 Uncirculated coins of the 2021-W National Law Enforcement Memorial gold $5 coin’s possible 50,000 mintage are recorded sold by the U.S. Mint as of Aug. 29.

As of Aug. 29, the Uncirculated 2021-P Christa McAuliffe silver dollar registered sales of 13,457, while 44,415 of the Proof version have sold. The combined total, 57,872, is from a maximum legislated availability of 350,000 coins.

The three-coin 2021 National Law Enforcement Memorial Proof set incorporates Proof versions of each of the three denominations issued in that program.

Sales of commemorative coins for the two 2021 programs are nowhere close to maximum mintages available.

One program offers Proof and Uncirculated versions of a silver dollar recognizing teacher-astronaut Christa McAuliffe, one of seven astronauts killed on Jan. 28, 1986, aboard the space shuttle Challenger that exploded soon after lift-off. The other is the three-coin National Law Enforcement Memorial Program, offering Proof and Uncirculated versions of a gold $5 coin, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar.

The maximum combined mintage authorized by enabling legislation for the McAuliffe silver dollar is 350,000 coins. Sales for the program opened Jan. 28, and the U.S. Mint sales report through Aug. 29 recorded the following sales:

➤ Single 2021-P Proof silver dollar, 44,415.

➤ Single 2021-P Uncirculated silver dollar, 13,457.

Sales for the National Law Enforcement Memorial coins also opened Jan. 28, with a combined maximum authorization of 50,000 gold coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

The latest sales totals through Aug. 29 are as follows:

➤ Single Proof 2021-W $5 coin, 1,210.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2021-W $5 coin, 1,319.

➤ Single Proof 2021-P dollar, 24,697.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2021-P dollar, 7,872.

➤ Single Proof 2021-S half dollar, 20,284.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2021-D half dollar, 8,912.

➤ Three-coin Proof set, 3,921.

McAuliffe surcharges

The purchase price of each McAuliffe silver dollar carries a $10 surcharge. Net surcharges after the United States Mint recoups its production and associated cost are to be forwarded to the FIRST robotics program for the purpose of engaging and inspiring young people, through mentor-based programs, to become leaders in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

In 1989, For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) was founded to inspire young people’s interest and participation in science and technology.

Memorial surcharges

For the National Law Enforcement Memorial coins, purchase prices include a $35 surcharge for each $5 coin, $10 for each dollar and $5 for each half dollar.

The purchase price of each three-coin Proof set includes $50 total surcharges.

Net surcharges after the U.S. Mint recoups its production and associated costs are to be forwarded to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Inc. for educational and outreach programs and exhibits. The memorial is located in Washington, D.C., at the National Law Enforcement Officers Museum.

Sales of the coins in both programs must end by Dec. 31, 2021, as per the authorizing legislation.

