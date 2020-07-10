2020-W Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve quarter dollars won’t enter circulation until later in July or early August.

Because of COVID-19 concerns disrupting the production chain, 2020-W Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve quarter dollars won’t be distributed into general circulation until late July or early August, according to U.S. Mint officials.

Todd Martin, acting director of the Mint’s Office of Corporate Communications, told Coin World by email July 8 that 2020-P and 2020-D Salt River Bay quarter dollars, representing the U.S. Virgin Islands, were distributed into circulation as scheduled June 1.

“The Salt River Bay V75/W quarters will be mixed in with shipments in late July and early August,” Martin said.

“Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National [Historical] Park and Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve America The Beautiful quarters will have V75/W quarters mixed in when they are released by the FRB [Federal Reserve Banks] on August 31 and November 16, respectively. Due to COVID-19, quarters were not distributed via a special process this year as previously planned. They were distributed via the Federal Reserve System’s standard procedures.

“However, due to the current stagnation of the coin supply chain, the Federal Reserve has begun a strategic allocation of coin inventories , which impacts the normal flow of coins.”

World War II privy mark

The 2020-W quarter dollars exhibit a V-75 privy mark on the obverse to recognize the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Two million 2020-W quarter dollars are being struck of each of the year’s five releases for general circulation in additional to Denver and Philadelphia Mint output.

The West Point Mint coins are available only in circulation; the Mint does not offer them as numismatic products. The circulation-quality Philadelphia Mint, Denver Mint and San Francisco Mint America the Beautiful quarter dollars are available as numismatic products in bulk quantities, including rolls and 100-coin bags.

