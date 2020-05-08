2020 Silver Proof set sales exhaust inventory, currently unavailable

All of the 2020-S Silver Proof sets that were produced before the San Francisco Mint closed for six weeks have been sold. We await word from the Mint on new production.

The U.S. Mint is currently not taking orders for the 2020-S silver Proof set, as its inventory of the packaged numismatic product is depleted.

The San Francisco Mint temporarily closed March 18 through May 4, interrupting production amid safety precautions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the closure, the San Francisco facility had produced 190,960 silver Proof sets, for which the Mint opened sales April 17 at $63.25 per set, with a household order limit of five sets.

Each of the 10-coin sets sold is shipped with a free bonus Reverse Proof 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coin produced at the West Point Mint.

According to the U.S. Mint’s May 3 sales report, 190,940 Silver Proof sets were sold.

Collectors seeking to order the sets from the U.S. Mint’s website are greeted with the message “This product is currently unavailable.”

“We are currently out of this item, but more may be available later. Provide your email using the ‘REMIND ME’ button and we will let you know when we are taking orders again,” according to a notice on the U.S. Mint’s website.

Although the San Francisco Mint reopened May 4, its production is still limited by protective procedures.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White told Coin World May 7 he is seeking details about what production has resumed at the San Francisco facility and, if it includes the silver Proof set, when sales for that numismatic product will resume.

