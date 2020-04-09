2020-S Silver Proof set faces possible shipping delays

Demand for the 2020-S Silver Proof set could exhaust current inventory, resulting in delayed shipping for further orders, as the San Francisco Mint is closed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States Mint plans to launch sales on schedule at noon Eastern Time April 17 for the 2020-S Silver Proof set, but delivery of some orders may be hampered by the indefinite closure March 18 of the San Francisco Mint where the coins are struck.

The San Francisco Mint was closed pursuant to an executive order from California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordering the closure of all nonessential business enterprises.

Unlike the Philadelphia and Denver Mints, which strike coins for general circulation in addition to coins for collector sets, the San Francisco Mint’s output is dedicated to numismatic collector products such as annual sets and commemorative coins.

The U.S. Mint’s contracted order fulfillment center in Memphis, Tennessee, currently has in inventory 190,960 of the 10-coin 2020-S Silver Proof sets. Also in inventory are a matching number of 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coins, to be shipped, one coin apiece, as a bonus with each set ordered.

The already stockpiled sets could be absorbed quickly on the first days of sales, from customers placing orders online and by telephone on opening day, as well as the sales recorded from sets ordered through the U.S. Mint’s enrollment program.

Within the first five days of sales for the 2019-S Silver Proof set — each accompanied by a Reverse Proof 2019-W Lincoln cent — the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 191,670 of those 10-coin sets.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter