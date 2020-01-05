2020-S Proof set goes on sale Feb. 27 with higher price

The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve quarter dollar will be among the 10 coins in the 2020-S Proof set.

The clad 2020-S Proof set will cost more than the 2019-S set.

Collectors planning to buy the standard 10-coin 2020-S Proof set when it goes on sale Feb. 27 from the U.S. Mint will be paying $4.05 more than they did for the 2019-S set.

The U.S. Mint increased the price to $32 from the $27.95 charged for the 2019-S set, which was first offered March 1, 2019.

The 10-coin 2020-S Proof set will include Proof versions of the 2020-S Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, Kennedy half dollar and Native American dollar.

The set will also include Proof versions, in the same copper-nickel clad composition as the dime and half dollar, of the five America the Beautiful quarter dollars for 2020, celebrating National Park of American Samoa, Connecticut’s Weir Farm National Historic Site, Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont’s Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park, and Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Kansas.

The quarter dollars represent the 51st through 55th releases of 56 under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The four Proof 2020-S American Innovation dollars for Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts and South Carolina are to be offered separately in a four-coin set. The four coins are also to be offered individually with a Reverse Proof finish.

A Proof 2019-W cent accompanied the 2019 set, but Mint officials have not disclosed whether the 2020-S Proof set will include a premium.

