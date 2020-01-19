2020-S America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof set sales launch Feb. 20

The five-coin 2020-S America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof set will cost $5.55 more than the 2019-S edition of the set.

The the 2020-S America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof set will go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Feb. 20.

The five-coin set comprises the five 2020 quarter dollars struck at the San Francisco Mint on .999 fine silver planchets.

The set is being offered at $42.50, $5.55 higher than the 2019-S set.

“For the first time in four years, the Mint is making changes to the pricing for its numismatic products,” according to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White. “These changes are largely in reaction to changes in our cost levels over that time, and are necessary to ensure the continued financial self-sufficiency of the Mint’s numismatic business.

“The Mint recognizes and values our customers, and we make every effort to provide our products at the best price consistent with high quality.”

51st quarter launch Feb. 13

Official release ceremonies for the 2020 National Park of American Samoa quarter dollar will be held Feb. 13 by the U.S. Mint.

The quarter dollar, the 51st of 56 to be issued through the America the Beautiful Quarters Program, is scheduled to be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on Feb. 3.

Activities for the Feb. 13 launch ceremony are set for 10 a.m. Samoa Standard Time.

The event is slated to be held at Su’igaula o le Atuvasa, Utulei Beach Park, Route 1, in Utulei, American Samoa. There will be no coin forum the evening before.

Following the ceremony, attendees will be able to exchange cash for $10 face value rolls of Uncirculated circulation quality 2020-D National Park of American Samoa quarter dollars from the Denver Mint.Each roll contains 40 coins.

The sponsoring bank for the coin exchange is the Territorial Bank of American Samoa.

