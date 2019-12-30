2020 Native American $1 coin up on U.S. Mint product calendar

The legacy of Alaskan activist Elizabeth Peratrovich is the focus of the 2020 Native American $1 coin.

Individual bags, rolls and boxes of circulation-quality 2020 Native American dollars struck at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints will be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Feb. 12.

The coins are offered in 100-coin bags from either Mint facility for $111.95, 25-coin rolls for $32.95 per roll, and 250-coin boxes of 25-coin rolls for $275.95 per box.

The dollar coin’s reverse design is dedicated to Elizabeth Peratrovich and Alaska’s Anti-Discrimination Law.

The design features a portrait of Peratrovich, whose advocacy was considered a deciding factor in the passage of the 1945 Anti-Discrimination Law in the Alaskan state legislature. The foreground features a symbol of the Tlingit Raven moiety, of which she was a member.

The design was created by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill, who sculpted her own design. The reverse is paired with sculptor Glenna Goodacres’s portrait of Sacagawea and her son, Jean-Baptiste, introduced on the Sacagawea dollar in 2000 and continued on to the Native American dollar series in 2009.

The coins are composed of outer layers of manganese brass (77 percent copper, 12 percent zinc, 7 percent manganese and 4 percent nickel) bonded to a core of pure copper, resulting in an overall clad composition of 88.5 percent copper, 6 percent zinc, 3.5 percent manganese and 2 percent nickel.

The smooth edge is inscribed with the date, Mint mark, then three stars followed by E PLURIBUS UNUM, another three stars, a gap, and seven more stars, for a total of 13 stars.

