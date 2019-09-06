2019-W Frank Church quarter to be released in 26 states

Coin image courtesy of U.S. Mint; background image of Middle fork of Salmon River in Idaho by Rex Parker on Flickr.

The 2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter dollar will be released into general circulation in November.

The 2 million 2019-W Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter dollars will be issued from 34 distribution points in 26 states when the coin is officially released into circulation Nov. 4.

The distribution points are the same locations as used for release of the 2019-W San Antonio Mission National Historical Park quarter dollars, which went into circulation Aug. 26.

The most distribution points in any state is three, which both Florida and Texas have.

Ironically, although the coin celebrates a national site in the state of Idaho, none of the Federal Reserve distribution points is in Idaho.

The Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter dollar is the fifth and final America the Beautiful quarter dollar for 2019. The 2 million West Point Mint 2019-W examples are being split evenly for shipment to the Denver and Philadelphia Mints for distribution.

The 2 million 2019-W quarter dollars are being randomly salted into shipping bags with D Mint and P Mint output, for delivery to the armored carriers contracted by the Federal Reserve to transport and distribute coins for circulation.

Each shipping bag contains a total of 200,000 coins, with no one bag containing more than 1 percent of its total in West Point Mint strikes according to the United States Mint.

Distribution points

The quarter dollars are to be distributed from Birmingham, Alabama; Phoenix, Arizona; Little Rock, Arkansas; San Francisco and Los Angeles in California; Denver, Colorado; Jacksonville, Miami, and Pensacola in Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Shreveport, Louisiana; Baltimore, Maryland; Boston, Massachusetts; Detroit, Michigan; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Jackson, Mississippi; St. Louis and Kansas City in Missouri; Helena, Montana; Albuquerque, New Mexico; New York, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Cincinnati and Cleveland in Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; Dallas, San Antonio and Houston in Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Richmond, Virginia; and Seattle, Washington.

The reverse of the 2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter dollar was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Emily Damstra and sculpted by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Renata Gordon.

The Mint narrative for the coin states: “This design depicts a piloted drift boat on the rushing river encompassed by the trees and rock formations of the wilderness. Inscriptions are ‘RIVER OF NO RETURN,’ ‘WILDERNESS,’ ‘IDAHO,’ ‘2019,’ and ‘E PLURIBUS UNUM.’ ”

