2019-S American Innovation dollars on sale in 2020

The American Innovations, Georgia dollar is the final of four 2019-S issues for the planned 56-coin series.

The Reverse Proof American Innovation dollars are being restricted to a maximum release of 75,000 coins, five per household order.

The third and fourth Reverse Proof American Innovation dollar coins dated 2019-S are being released in 2020.

The United States Mint’s sales of new 2019 numismatic products will extend into calendar year 2020 with the Jan. 7 and Feb. 11 releases, respectively, of the Reverse Proof 2019-S American Innovation dollars for New Jersey and Georgia.

The coins are the third and fourth Reverse Proof 2019-S American Innovation dollars to be issued in the planned 56-coin series.

Each of the two Reverse Proof 2019-S dollars is limited to a production release of 75,000 coins, with a household order limit of five coins. The U.S. Mint lists the coins at https://catalog.usmint.gov/product-schedule/2020/, pricing them at $9.95 each.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter