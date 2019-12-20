2019-S American Innovation dollars on sale in 2020
- Published: Dec 20, 2019, 10 AM
The third and fourth Reverse Proof American Innovation dollar coins dated 2019-S are being released in 2020.
The Reverse Proof American Innovation dollars are being restricted to a maximum release of 75,000 coins, five per household order.
The American Innovations, Georgia dollar is the final of four 2019-S issues for the planned 56-coin series.
Previous
Next
The United States Mint’s sales of new 2019 numismatic products will extend into calendar year 2020 with the Jan. 7 and Feb. 11 releases, respectively, of the Reverse Proof 2019-S American Innovation dollars for New Jersey and Georgia.
The coins are the third and fourth Reverse Proof 2019-S American Innovation dollars to be issued in the planned 56-coin series.
Each of the two Reverse Proof 2019-S dollars is limited to a production release of 75,000 coins, with a household order limit of five coins. The U.S. Mint lists the coins at https://catalog.usmint.gov/product-schedule/2020/, pricing them at $9.95 each.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
NEWS
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio