2019-S American Innovation dollars on sale in 2020
- Published: Dec 20, 2019, 10 AM
The United States Mint’s sales of new 2019 numismatic products will extend into calendar year 2020 with the Jan. 7 and Feb. 11 releases, respectively, of the Reverse Proof 2019-S American Innovation dollars for New Jersey and Georgia.
The coins are the third and fourth Reverse Proof 2019-S American Innovation dollars to be issued in the planned 56-coin series.
Each of the two Reverse Proof 2019-S dollars is limited to a production release of 75,000 coins, with a household order limit of five coins. The U.S. Mint lists the coins at https://catalog.usmint.gov/product-schedule/2020/, pricing them at $9.95 each.
