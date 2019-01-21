US Coins
2019 Coin World Dealer Directory available
Published: Jan 21, 2019
Welcome to the 2019 edition of Coin World’s Dealer Directory. Within these pages you will find listings for hundreds of dealers from around the country and the globe, offering an limitless array of numismatic material for sale.
This dealer guide is your gateway to those who want to sell you coins, and paper money, and exonumia and more. Whether you’re looking for a regular or silver Proof set or American Eagle bullion coin, or something special and unusual, you’ll find dealers in these pages who have what you want.
