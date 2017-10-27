CCAC members showed a liking for two of the 18 finalist obverses for the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary commemorative coins, and readers caught wind of it, making it our week's top post.

It’s that time again, when we catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. New Russian note with a design focusing on Crimea sparks anger in Ukraine: The Bank of Russia is issuing a 200-ruble note with design elements from occupied Crimea, a decision that has angered officials in Ukraine.

4. Palladium is robbing some luster from gold according to recent market trends: Palladium’s performance thus far in 2017 is outshining its rivals among the precious metals, especially gold.

3. Collectors, get ready for the 2018 America the Beautiful quarter dollars: The first 2018 America the Beautiful quarter dollar will enter circulation through the Federal Reserve Feb. 5: Michigan’s Pictured Rocks National Seashore coin.

2. Thoughtful marketing of coins remains essential to our hobby: To sell a small hoard of 1900-O/CC Morgan silver dollars, advertising their existence as a fresh group can attract buyers and draw attention to the variety.

1. U.S. Mint launches design review for the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary coins: A six-person jury met Oct. 20 to endorse an obverse design for the four curved coins that will mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing.

