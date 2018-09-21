2019 American Liberty gold coin designs
- Published: Sep 21, 2018, 10 AM
Designs proposed for the 2019 American Liberty, High Relief gold $100 coin and companion silver medal are all designs that were previously presented for the 2015 and 2017 American Liberty coins and medals.
This was done on the recommendation of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, according to the Mint.
Ten proposed obverse and 10 proposed reverse designs from the earlier submissions were submitted by the U.S. Mint for consideration by the Commission of Fine Arts at their Sept. 20 meeting.
Inside Coin World: Junk boxes offer a lot for a little: Reports about junk box “treasures” and what else a discovery of Roman treasure coins reveals in England are just two of the articles found exclusively in Coin World.
Separate designs were not submitted for the 1-ounce .999 fine silver medals. The medals will replicate the approved .9999 fine gold coin designs without the coin inscriptions.
The CFA’s recommended obverse design features Liberty, with 13 rays of light, symbolizing the free and creative spirit of America’s people, emanating along a headband. The design is reminiscent of the Indian Head gold eagles from 1907 to 1933.
The recommended reverse depicts an eagle in flight as it prepares to land.
The recommendations will have to be confirmed at the CFA’s Oct. 18 meeting because there wasn’t a quorum present during the Sept. 20 session.
The same 10 obverse and 10 reverse design proposals are to be considered by the CCAC at their Sept. 27 meeting.
The 2019 gold coin is being promoted as under the Virtues of Liberty banner.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains