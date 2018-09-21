The proposed obverse favored by the Commission of Fine Arts for the 2019, American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin resembles the Indian Head $10 gold eagle from 1907 to 1933.

Designs proposed for the 2019 American Liberty $100 gold coin under the theme Virtues of Liberty were derived from proposed sketches for American Liberty gold coins in 2015 and 2017.

Designs proposed for the 2019 American Liberty, High Relief gold $100 coin and companion silver medal are all designs that were previously presented for the 2015 and 2017 American Liberty coins and medals.

This was done on the recommendation of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, according to the Mint.

Ten proposed obverse and 10 proposed reverse designs from the earlier submissions were submitted by the U.S. Mint for consideration by the Commission of Fine Arts at their Sept. 20 meeting.

Separate designs were not submitted for the 1-ounce .999 fine silver medals. The medals will replicate the approved .9999 fine gold coin designs without the coin inscriptions.

The CFA’s recommended obverse design features Liberty, with 13 rays of light, symbolizing the free and creative spirit of America’s people, emanating along a headband. The design is reminiscent of the Indian Head gold eagles from 1907 to 1933.

The recommended reverse depicts an eagle in flight as it prepares to land.

The recommendations will have to be confirmed at the CFA’s Oct. 18 meeting because there wasn’t a quorum present during the Sept. 20 session.

The same 10 obverse and 10 reverse design proposals are to be considered by the CCAC at their Sept. 27 meeting.

The 2019 gold coin is being promoted as under the Virtues of Liberty banner.

