2019 American Liberty gold coin and silver medal both High Relief

The gold American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin is a product of the West Point Mint.

The 2.5-ounce silver medal is being struck at the Philadelphia Mint with a Matte finish.

The American Liberty liberty designs for 2019 will be struck as a gold coin and silver medal, both in High Relief.

The 2019-P American Liberty, High Relief silver medal will depart from the 2017 and 2018 editions in one weighty way — each .999 fine silver medal will weigh 2.5 ounces, contrasted with the 1-ounce versions offered earlier.

Starting Aug. 15, the U.S. Mint will offer separately the 2019-W American Liberty, High Relief gold $100 coin and the 2019-P American Liberty, High Relief silver medal. Both coin and medal bear the same obverse and reverse designs.

Both issues have a maximum authorization of 50,000 pieces, with household ordering limits of one of each option.

The silver medal is being offered at $99.95. As of Aug. 8, the price of the gold $100 coin had not yet been released, since its pricing is loosely tied to the market price of gold. The Mint determines the price weekly, based on the range of market prices, tracked over multiple days. The coin’s price is expected to be announced closer to the Aug. 15 release date.

The 1-ounce .9999 fine gold coin measures 30.61 millimeters in diameter. The coin will exhibit an Enhanced Uncirculated Finish. The coin is being struck at the West Point Mint and will bear the W Mint mark.

The.999 fine silver medal, at 2.5 troy ounces, will have a diameter measuring 50.8 millimeters. The medal will bear a Matte Finish. The medal is being struck at the Philadelphia Mint and bears the facility’s P Mint mark.

The gold coin and medal both display an obverse depiction of Liberty with 13 rays of light emanating along her headdress, symbolizing the free and creative spirit of America’s people.

The reverse features a bald eagle as it prepares to land.

