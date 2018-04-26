Separate folders containing 10 coins apiece — the blue one holding coins struck at the Philadelphia Mint, and the red one, those produced at the Denver facility — comprise the 20-piece 2018 Uncirculated Mint set.

At noon Eastern Time May 14, collectors can begin placing orders with the U.S. Mint for the 20-coin 2018 Uncirculated Coin set.

Offered with no mintage limit nor household ordering restrictions, the set will be priced at $21.95.

The set contains 10 coins apiece from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints. The coins are housed in separate folders, segregated by Mint, with a red folder containing the Denver Mint coins and a blue one for the Philadelphia Mint coins. Each of the Philadelphia coins bears a P Mint mark, except the Lincoln cent, which carries no Mint mark (a return to standard practice after 2017, in which the P Mint mark was used for the first time on the denomination in recognition of the Mint’s 225th anniversary). All of the Denver Mint coins, including the cent, carry the D Mint mark.

The coins struck at each facility are:

??Five apiece of the copper-nickel clad quarter dollars from the America the Beautiful Quarters Program, honoring Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin, Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota, Cumberland Island National Seashore in Georgia, and Block Island National Wildlife Refuge in Rhode Island, all with reeded edges.

??One apiece of the manganese-brass clad Native American dollar having a reverse design depicting Jim Thorpe, with the foreground elements highlighting his football and Olympic achievements. Inscriptions are JIM THORPE, WA-THO-HUK (his native name), UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, and $1, with a smooth edge inscribed with the date, Mint mark and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

??One apiece of the copper-nickel clad Kennedy half dollar, reeded edge.

??One each of the copper-nickel clad Roosevelt dime, reeded edge.

??One each of the copper-nickel Jefferson 5-cent coin, with a plain edge.

??One each of the copper-plated zinc Lincoln cent, with a plain edge.

The Uncirculated Coin set is one of the U.S. Mint’s several annual collector sets.

