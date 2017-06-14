2018 American Liberty fractional gold 10 dollars

The 2018 fractional gold coin designs, aside from the weight and face value inscriptions, would be the same as those that currently appear on the obverse and reverse of the 2017-W American Liberty $100 gold coin.

The Commission of Fine Arts reviewed the proposed design sketches June 15; the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee is to scrutinize the same designs June 21.

The 2018 coin is slated to bear the same obverse and reverse designs that currently appear on the 2017-W American Liberty $100 coin issued to celebrate the 225th anniversary of the U.S. Mint. The 2017-W coin contains 1 troy ounce of .9999 fine gold.

The U.S. Mint has not yet released details of whether the 2018 tenth-ounce $10 coin will be struck in high relief, what finish it will exhibit, and whether it will bear the W Mint mark of the West Point Mint. Other details not yet released include whether the coin will be struck to an authorized maximum mintage or to order.

The 2018 coins would likely be struck on the same .9999 fine gold blanks as were last used to strike the 2008 American Buffalogold $5 coins.

The 2017 coin’s obverse design is a modern rendition of Liberty as an African-American woman wearing a crown of five-pointed stars. The obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Justin Kunz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill.

The reverse design depicts an American eagle in flight, its wings in a downward thrust. The reverse was designed by AIP artist Chris T. Costello and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Michael Gaudioso.