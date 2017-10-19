2018 America the Beautiful quarters release dates

The first 2018 America the Beautiful quarter dollar will enter general circulation through the Federal Reserve on Feb. 5: the Pictured Rocks National Seashore coin, representing Michigan.

Release dates for the other four 2018 quarter dollars were also made public.

Behind the scenes of the WWI silver dollar”Designer abandoned original reverse design late in the process Also in our Oct. 30 issue, Mike Diamond presents an interesting question in his Collectors’ Clearinghouse column: How many errors can one coin have?

The five 2018 coins represent numbers 46 through 50 of a total of 56 coins to be issued during the 12-year program. The program calls for one coin depicting a national park or historic site in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories.

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The program will end in 2021, with the issue of the 56th and final coin, representing the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site in Alabama.

Release dates

The release dates for the other 2018 quarter dollars are:

??Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, April 9

??Voyageurs National Park, June 11

??Cumberland Island National Seashore, Aug. 27

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