2018 America the Beautiful quarters release dates

The design selected for the quarter honoring Block Island National Wildlife Refuge depicts a black-crowned night-heron flying over a view from the beach at Cow Cove looking towards Sandy Point. The coin is set to enter circulation Nov. 13, 2018.

The design representing Cumberland Island National Seashore depicts a snowy egret perched on a branch on the edge of a salt marsh, ready for flight. On Aug. 27, the quarter dollar with this design is set to enter circulation.

The design representing Voyageurs National Park depicts a common loon with a rock cliff in the background. The quarter dollar bearing this design is scheduled for release into circulation June 11.

The design representing Apostle Islands National Lakeshore depicts the sea caves at Devils Island with the lighthouse in the background and a kayaker paddling in the foreground. The coin is set for release into circulation on April 9.

The design representing Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore depicts Chapel Rock and the white pine tree that grows atop it.

The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore quarter dollars will be the first to be released into general circulation in 2018, on Feb. 5.

The first 2018 America the Beautiful quarter dollar will enter general circulation through the Federal Reserve on Feb. 5: the Pictured Rocks National Seashore coin, representing Michigan.

Release dates for the other four 2018 quarter dollars were also made public.

The five 2018 coins represent numbers 46 through 50 of a total of 56 coins to be issued during the 12-year program. The program calls for one coin depicting a national park or historic site in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories.

The program will end in 2021, with the issue of the 56th and final coin, representing the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site in Alabama.

Release dates

The release dates for the other 2018 quarter dollars are:

??Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, April 9

??Voyageurs National Park, June 11

??Block Island National Wildlife Refuge, Nov. 13

Collectors will first see the 2018 quarter dollars rendered as Proof coins for special collector sets, likely to be offered by the U.S. Mint sometime in January.

Official launch ceremonies associated with the circulation releases for the individual coins will be conducted by the U.S. Mint near the release dates of the coins to the Federal Reserve. The circulation release to the Federal Reserve usually coincides also with the U.S. Mint's offering of the circulation strikes as numsimatic products in bags and rolls.