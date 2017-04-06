2017 Uncirculated Mint set on product schedule

The 2017 Uncirculated Mint set is the first since 2006 to incorporate a single dollar coin each from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints. The 2017-P and 2017-D Native American dollar coins feature Sequoyah, inventor of the Cherokee Syllabary.

The 2017 edition of the U.S. Mint’s annual Uncirculated Mint set will be offered to the collecting public beginning at noon ET May 17.

The 20-coin set will be the first Uncirculated Mint set since 2006 not to contain any Presidential dollars. The Presidential $1 Coin Program ended in 2016 at the release of the Ronald Reagan Presidential dollar (although numismatic products containing Presidential dollars dating as far back as 2009 are still offered by the U.S. Mint).

The 20 coins in each 2017 set are struck with a finish the Mint calls “far superior to circulation quality strikes, which are struck at high speed.”

The sets contain coins produced at both the Philadelphia and Denver Mints, both of which are responsible for circulating coin output. The coins are:

??Lincoln copper-plated zinc cent. For the first time in the U.S. Mint’s 225-year history, the cent from the Philadelphia Mint carries that Mint’s P Mint mark. The cents struck at that Mint for circulation also bear the P Mint mark. The P Mint mark is only being deployed on the cents dated 2017; strikes in 2018 will revert to having no Mint mark.

??Jefferson copper-nickel 5-­cent coin.

??America the Beautiful copper-nickel clad quarter dollars bearing reverse designs showcasing Effigy Mounds National Monument; Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in Washington, D.C.; Ozark National Scenic Riverways; Ellis Island National Monument; and George Rogers Clark National Historical Park.

??Kennedy copper-nickel clad half dollar.

??Native American manganese-brass clad dollar, featuring Sequoyah, inventor of the Cherokee Syllabary.

Pricing for the 2017 set is $20.95, $6 less than charged for the 2016 set, which includes six Presidential dollars. Orders for the 2017 set may be placed in advance of the May 17 release through the Product Enrollment program on the Mint’s website.

The 26-coin 2016 Uncirculated Mint set is still being offered for sale by the U.S. Mint at $26.95. Through the April 2, 2017, sales report, the Mint has recorded sales of 278,665 of those sets.