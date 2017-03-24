2017 silver Proof American Eagle available from Mint
- Published: Mar 24, 2017, 10 AM
This article comes from our April 2017 monthly issue of Coin World. Want to get all of our content, including special magazine exclusives? Subscribe today !
The United States Mint reported first-day sales March 23 of 226,173 of the Proof 2017-W American Eagle silver dollar.
The 1-ounce .999 fine silver coin went on sale at noon Eastern Time for $53.95 per coin. There are no household ordering restrictions or product limits.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The sales tally includes coins from orders on the opening days of sales to the public as well as orders place by Mint customers through the Mint’s Enrollment program for annual products.
How $75 worth of Thomas Jefferson’s silver helped launch the U.S. Mint: Inside Coin World: On the morning of July 11, 1792, Thomas Jefferson took a historic two-block stroll through the streets of Philadelphia carrying $75 worth of his own silver.
The Enrollment option allows Mint customers to place orders ahead of the official release date without having their credit card charged until the time of the official release.
The reeded edge has returned to the coin for 2017 after being replaced on the Proof and Uncirculated versions of the 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar with the special 30TH ANNIVERSARY edge inscription marking the series milestone.
The reeded edge remained on the 2016 American Eagle silver bullion coin, which bears no Mint mark.
All versions of the American Eagle silver dollars bear an obverse adapted from sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s Walking Liberty half dollar introduced in 1916 and paired with U.S. Mint Sculptor Engraver John Mercanti’s Heraldic Eagle reverse introduced on the series in 1986.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles
-
Paper Money Jun 13, 2020, 12 PM
Catherine Cranston debuts on latest Royal Bank of Scotland note
-
US Coins Jun 12, 2020, 8 PM
Longtime Florida professional numismatist Larry Lee dies at 70
-
Precious Metals Jun 12, 2020, 8 PM
Australia brings back earlier design idea to new bullion coins