2017-S Silver Proof set ready for collectors June 7

Collectors will be able to purchase the 2017-S Silver Proof set beginning at noon Eastern Time June 7.

The 10-coin set will be the first such set in 10 years not to contain a Presidential dollar. The 2017-S Silver Proof set is being offered at $47.95, $5 less than was charged for the 13-coin 2016-S Silver Proof set.

We have plenty on the off-metal 1943 Lincoln Cents and on the origin of Q. David Bowers’ column: A reader wonders how much his 1943 cent struck on a dime planchet is worth, while a long-time numismatist wonders why the origins of two new bronze 1943 cents were revealed.

The President $1 Coin Program ended in 2016 with the release of the dollar coins recognizing Presidents Richard M. Nixon, Gerald R. Ford and Ronald Reagan.

The set is one of the annual numismatic products for which customers may place guaranteed orders through the U.S. Mint’s Enrollment Program.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The 10 coins to be included in the 2017-S Silver Proof set, with all coins struck at the San Francisco Mint and bearing the facility’s S Mint mark, are:

??2017-S Lincoln copper-plated zinc cent

??2017-S Jefferson copper-nickel 5-cent coin

??2017-S .900 fine silver quarter dollars recognizing Effigy Mounds National Monument, Frederick Douglass National Historic Site, Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Ellis Island National Monument (Statute of Liberty), and George Rogers Clark National Historical Park

??2017-S Kennedy .900 fine silver half dollar

??2017-S Native American manganese-brass clad dollar.