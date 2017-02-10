The week's top post on CoinWorld.com profiled the secondary market for the new 2017-P Lincoln cents that have begun to enter circulation.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. BEP releases Happy Birthday Currency Note, bureau’s first collector product for 2017: The note is a Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note with the usual eight-digit serial number, but beginning with “2017.”

4. Does Liberty have ‘freckles’? She does on this toned Morgan dollar: The price paid for this toned 1881-S Morgan dollar is roughly 50 times what a typical MS-66 Prooflike example might sell for.

3. This recently sold 1976 Eisenhower dollar error is weird but desirable: This is what happens when a planchet intended for a Washington quarter dollar gets mixed in with Eisenhower copper-nickel dollar planchets.

2. U.S. Mint strikes 2017 American Eagle silver bullion coins at three facilities: Numismatic Guaranty Corp. officials say they believe they have an idea which coins were struck at which facility

1. 2017-P Lincoln cents struck for circulation generating secondary market premiums: 2017-P Lincoln cents bearing the P Mint for the first time in the denomination’s history are slowly entering general circulation.

