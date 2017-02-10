Week's Most Read: 2017-P cents hit secondary market
- Published: Feb 10, 2017, 4 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. BEP releases Happy Birthday Currency Note, bureau’s first collector product for 2017: The note is a Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note with the usual eight-digit serial number, but beginning with “2017.”
4. Does Liberty have ‘freckles’? She does on this toned Morgan dollar: The price paid for this toned 1881-S Morgan dollar is roughly 50 times what a typical MS-66 Prooflike example might sell for.
3. This recently sold 1976 Eisenhower dollar error is weird but desirable: This is what happens when a planchet intended for a Washington quarter dollar gets mixed in with Eisenhower copper-nickel dollar planchets.
2. U.S. Mint strikes 2017 American Eagle silver bullion coins at three facilities: Numismatic Guaranty Corp. officials say they believe they have an idea which coins were struck at which facility
1. 2017-P Lincoln cents struck for circulation generating secondary market premiums: 2017-P Lincoln cents bearing the P Mint for the first time in the denomination’s history are slowly entering general circulation.
