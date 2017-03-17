These ancient Celtic coins were the subject of the top post of the week on CoinWorld.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. U.S. Mint produces developmental strikes for palladium American Eagle: Developmental strikes for a palladium American Eagle bullion coin have been struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

4. Even an ‘entry-level’ 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief double eagle is going to cost you: The 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief double eagle is a showpiece even when it has problems. This lot from a recent Heritage sale is an example.

3. Counterfeit Federal Reserve notes are circulating in Alberta, Canadian officials warn: The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is following up on reports of fake notes being passed in at least two towns.

2. It only took three years, but pieces in the world’s largest Celtic coin hoard are now completely separated: You might remember when, in 2012, the Jersey Heritage organization was alerted to a hoard of some 70,000 ancient Celtic coins.

1. Spreading numismatic knowledge brings lesson in return: Paul Gilkes finally found a 2017-P cent in change two months after his search began. Along the way, he made a different discovery.

