The The 2017-S Limited-Edition Silver Proof set is an eight-coin numismatic product with seven of the eight coins in .900 fine silver and the American Eagle in .999 fine silver.

The 2017-S Limited-Edition Silver Proof set is the second set in 2017 to include a silver Proof American Eagle struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark.

The eight-coin 2017-S Limited-Edition Silver Proof set, which goes on sale at noon Eastern Time Oct. 5 by the U.S. Mint, has a maximum release limit of 50,000 sets and a household ordering limit of two sets. The price is set at $139.95.

All of the coins in the set are struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark.

The set contains .900 fine silver versions of the Roosevelt dime, Kennedy half dollar, the five America the Beautiful quarter dollars — Effigy Mounds National Monument, Frederick Douglas National Historic Site, Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Ellis Island National Monument and George Rogers Clark National Historical Park — and a Proof American Eagle .999 fine silver dollar.

The Proof 2017-S American Eagle silver dollar is included in the limited-edition set. It is also the sole coin comprising the 2017 Congratulations set released April 4 at $54.95 with a maximum issue of 75,000 and no ordering limits. The Congratulations set is listed as “Sold Out” with the U.S. Mint’s Sept. 10 sales report indicating total sales of 74,898 sets.

The U.S. Mint has also been selling a Proof 2017-W American Eagle silver dollar. The coin went on sale March 23 at $53.95 each, with no production limit, and the Sept. 10 sales reports recorded 306,808 coins sold.