Image courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

The 2017-S Limited-Edition Silver Proof set is the second set in 2017 to include a Proof 2017-S American Eagle silver dollar. The announcement that 50,000 of these will be produced, and sales details, gained reader attention this week.

It’s that time of the week again, as we catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. U.S. Mint will start selling palladium American Eagle bullion coins in September: When the U.S. Mint issues its first American Eagle bullion coin struck in .9995 fine palladium, it will be a West Point Mint product with no Mint mark.

4. Pieces that glitter bring out the auction bidders in Kagin’s sale: Gold nuggets and a more than 1,000-ounce silver ingot retrieved from a World War II shipwreck helped highlight Kagin’s Auctions’ Sept. 15 sale.

3. Third two-tailed Washington quarter dollar makes public appearance: The third known example of a copper-nickel clad quarter dollar struck with two reverse dies for Washington quarter dollars has surfaced.

2. They’re out: Series 2013 $100 notes reported in circulation: Series 2013 $100 Federal Reserve notes are appearing in circulation and the marketplace earlier than expected.

1. Mint places 50,000-set ceiling on 2017-S Limited-Edition Silver Proof set: The eight-coin 2017-S Limited-Edition Silver Proof set goes on sale at noon Eastern Time Oct. 5.

