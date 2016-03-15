Look at every 2017 Boys Town program design proposals

Father Edward J. Flanagan is the founder and visionary for what's known today as Boys Town, established Dec. 12, 1917, in Omaha, Neb. The CCAC panel considered proposed designs on March 15 for the 2017 Boys Town Centennial Commemorative Coin Program.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee got together Tuesday to review and recommend designs for several different U.S. Mint products, including the three-coin 2017 Boys Town Centennial Commemorative Program.

The program will offer a gold $5 coin, a silver dollar and a copper-nickel clad half dollar.

The CCAC also reviewed designs for the Proof 2017 American Eagle platinum coin, and the 2017 American Liberty High Relief gold coin and silver medal.

Included in the tweets below is every proposed obverse and reverse design pair the CCAC considered Tuesday.

