Proof 2016-W American Buffalo $50 debuts March 31

The Proof 2016-W American Buffalo $50 gold coin bears the obverse and reverse designs that sculptor James Earle Fraser executed for the 1913 Indian Head, Bison on Mound (Type 1) 5-cent coin.

Collectors will be able to order the Proof 2016-W version of the American Buffalo $50 gold coin on March 31. The coins will be struck to order.

Press release from the United States Mint:

The United States Mint will accept orders for the 2016 American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin (product code 16EL) starting March 31 at noon Eastern Time (ET).

The coin has been priced in accordance with the United States Mint pricing schedule for gold coins. Current pricing information is available at http://catalog.usmint.gov/coins/gold-coins/?ga=1.85010521.1929993981.1442585716.

Orders will be accepted at the United States Mint's online catalog at https://catalog.usmint.gov/, while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468).

Information on shipping options is available at https://catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

The obverse (heads side) and reverse (tails side) designs of the American Buffalo 1-ounce gold Proof coin are based on the original 1913 Type I Buffalo nickel by James Earle Fraser. The obverse of the 24-karat gold coin bears the profile of a Native American, with the inscriptions LIBERTY, 2016, the initial F for Fraser, and the W Mint mark for the United States Mint at West Point.

The coin's reverse features the revered American Buffalo, also known as the bison, with the inscriptions UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, E PLURIBUS UNUM, IN GOD WE TRUST, $50, 1OZ., and .9999 FINE GOLD.

Each American Buffalo 1-ounce gold Proof coin is displayed on an adjustable platform in an elegant matte finish hardwood presentation case. A Certificate of Authenticity is included.