The Uncirculated 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar only went on sale Dec. 1, each with its mandated 30TH ANNIVERSARY edge adornment. The late sale date, however, doesn’t guarantee the coin a low mintage. Coins still in U.S. Mint inventory by Dec. 31 will continue to be offered in calendar year 2017, while supplies last or until the product is pulled from sale.

The first day of sales totaled 126,902 coins, according to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White on Dec. 2.

White said earlier that nothing prohibits the bureau from offering the 2016 coins in 2017. The West Point Mint where the American Eagle silver dollars are struck, however, is prohibited from striking any of the 2016 coins after Dec. 31.

The individual Uncirculated 2016-W American Eagle silver dollars went on sale at noon Eastern Time Dec. 1 at $44.95 per coin. In addition to the individual offering, the coin is offered in the 2016 Annual Uncirculated Dollar Coin set, scheduled to go on sale at noon Eastern Time Dec. 14 at $49.95. Both numismatic products options are offered with no mintage limit or household ordering restriction.

First day sales for each of the two numismatic products will include orders placed through the U.S. Mint’s Enrollment Program, along with the products ordered on the scheduled opening day of sales.

The Uncirculated 2016-W American Eagle silver dollars went into production at the West Point Mint Aug. 30, White said.

Release of both numismatic products containing the Uncirculated 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar is months behind the release of similar products for 2015.

The individual Uncirculated 2015-W coins went on sale March 26, 2015, at $39.95, and the 2015 Annual Uncirculated Dollar Coin set was first offered June 16, at $46.95 per set.

The delay in the release of the 2016-W coins is tied to the December 2015 passage of legislation that mandated adding an edge inscription recognizing the 30th anniversary of the American Eagle silver dollar series.

The incuse edge inscription appears not only on the Uncirculated version, but also on the Proof versions. For both issues the remainder of the edge is plain beyond the inscription.

The edge of the 2016 American Eagle silver bullion coin is reeded and the coin carries no special celebratory device.

The late release of the Uncirculated 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar products prompted some collectors to speculate that the combined mintage from sales of both sets could be lower than that for 2013, which recorded a series low of 221,981 coins.

White said U.S. Mint officials do not plan to disclose how many Uncirculated 2016-W American Eagle silver dollars the Mint will strike through Dec. 31.

The U.S. Mint introduced the Uncirculated finish on the 1-ounce silver and gold American Eagles in 2006, to mark the 20th anniversary for both series.