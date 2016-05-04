Check it out: Gold Standing Liberty quarter at CSNS

Next up for release in its series of centennial gold coins, the U.S Mint put the 2016 Standing Liberty gold quarter dollar on display at the recent Central States Numismatic Society show in Schaumburg, Ill.

Coin World Edior-at-Large Steve Roach (RoachDotSteve) last week made the rounds at the Central States Numismatic Society convention in Schaumburg, IL, where he came across an example of the second gold centennial edition of a classic 1916 coin from the United States Mint — the Standing Liberty quarter dollar.

He shared the image on his Twitter page.

The 2016-W Standing Liberty quarter-ounce quarter dollar is composed of 24-karat gold.

