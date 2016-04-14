2016 Silver Proof set on sale April 18

Of the five coins shown, only the Roosevelt dime and Kennedy half dollar are struck in .900 fine silver.

The final three Presidential dollars in the 10-year series depict Richard M. Nixon, Gerald R. Ford and Ronald Reagan.

All of the five America the Beautiful quarters in the set are struck in .900 fine silver.

Packaging for the set had to be redone, since the original illustration representing Cumberland Gap National Historical Park was actually an image reflecting Cumberland Falls State Resort Park.

The cover of the box is illustrated with a nighttime image of the Washington Monument and the Reflecting Pool.

Seven of the 13 coins in the 2016-S Silver Proof set were struck in .900 fine silver, including the Kennedy half dollar.

The U.S. Mint will offer the 13-coin 2016-S Silver Proof set for $52.95 beginning at noon Eastern Time April 18.

All of the coins in the set are struck at the San Francisco Mint with mirrored surfaces backing frosted devices and bearing the facility's S Mint mark.

The coins are housed in three separate plastic lenses. There are no product limits or household ordering restrictions.

Connect with Coin World:

One lens contains the final three manganese-brass clad Presidential dollars in the 10-year series, with coins featuring the portraits of Presidents Richard M. Nixon, Gerald R. Ford and Ronald Reagan.

A second lens contains the five America the Beautiful quarter dollars for 2016 with reverse designs reflecting Shawnee National Forest in Illinois, Cumberland Gap National Historical Park in Kentucky, Harpers Ferry National Historical Park in West Virginia, Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota, and Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument) in South Carolina.

All five quarter dollars are composed of 90 percent silver.

The third plastic lens in the boxed set contains the copper-plated zinc Lincoln cent, copper-nickel Jefferson 5-cent coin, 90 percent silver Roosevelt dime and Kennedy half dollar, and manganese-brass clad Native American dollar. The reverse design for the 2016 Native American dollar features two helmets, symbolizing the important role the Native American code talkers played in World War I and World War II.

Release of the set was suspended earlier in the year because of a packaging problem. The original packaging illustrated a scene from Cumberland Falls State Resort Park instead of Cumberland Gap National Historical Park as intended for the America the Beautiful Quarters Program. Illustrated storage boxes for the regular Proof and Silver Proof sets was scrapped and new packaging produced with the correct image.