2016 Shawnee National Forest quarter dollar launch
- Published: Dec 4, 2015, 4 AM
Details for the Feb. 4 official launch ceremony for the 2015 Shawnee National Forest quarter dollar and arrangements for the coin collector forum the night before have been released by the U.S. Mint.
Quarter launch ceremonies, after which collectors and others may exchange cash for $10 face value rolls of the new Uncirculated, circulation-quality quarter dollars, will be held at 10 a.m. Central Time at Southeastern Illinois College – Gymnasium, 3575 College Road, in Harrisburg, Ill.
Banterra Bank in Marion, Ill., will sponsor the coin exchange following the ceremony.
The coin collector forum, during which Mint officials will discuss plans for upcoming products and solicit feedback from those in attendance, will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Central Time Feb. 3 at Shawnee National Forest Headquarters, 50 Highway 145 South, in Harrisburg.
The 2015 Shawnee National Forest quarter dollar, the 31st among 56 quarter dollars to be issued under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program, is scheduled to be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on Feb. 8.
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