2016 Native American $1 coin products for sale soon

The 2016 Native American $1 coin's reverse design features two helmets with the inscriptions "WWI" and "WWII," and two feathers that form a "V," symbolizing victory, unity, and the important role that these Code Talkers played.

The United States Mint will open sales for products containing the 2016 Native American dollar beginning Jan. 27 at noon ET.

Those products are:

25-coin roll (Philadelphia Mint) — $32.95

25-coin roll (Denver Mint) — $32.95

250-coin box (Philadelphia Mint) — $275.95

250-coin box (Denver Mint) — $275.95

100-coin bag (Philadelphia Mint) — $111.95

100-coin bag (Denver Mint) — $111.95

The 2016 Native American dollar honors the Code Talkers from both World War I and World War II. The reverse design features two helmets with the inscriptions WWI and WWII, and two feathers that form a V, symbolizing victory, unity, and the important role that these Code Talkers played. The design includes the required inscriptions UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and $1.

The obverse design retains the central figure of Sacagawea, the design first produced in 2000, with the inscriptions LIBERTY and IN GOD WE TRUST.

Orders will be accepted here on the Mint's website and at 1-800-872–6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-6468. Information on shipping options is available online.

Native American dollar rolls, bags, and boxes are also available for purchase through the United States Mint Product Enrollment Program. To learn more about this convenient ordering method, review these FAQs.