2016 Mint product schedule release

The W Mint mark of the West Point Mint appears below the date on the obverse of the Proof 2016-W Mark Twain gold $5 half eagle commemorative.

Release dates for the first three months of numismatic products from the U.S. Mint in 2016 were announced Dec. 20 by the bureau.

The product schedule also includes the month of release for additional products, with specific dates to be announced once determined by Mint officials.

Products for which dates are still left to be determined are the 2016 centennial Winged Liberty Head dime, Standing Liberty quarter dollar and Walking Liberty half dollar, all to be struck in .9999 fine gold; the 2016 Limited-Edition Silver Proof set; 2016 American Liberty silver medals, one struck at the San Francisco Mint and one at the West Point Mint; and the 2016 Ronald Reagan Presidential $1 Coin and Chronicles set.

The first products to be offered are the 2016 Birth and Happy Birthday coin sets on Jan. 6 and the five-coin copper-nickel clad 2016 America the Beautiful Quarters Proof set on Jan. 11.

The first of the two 2016 commemorative coin programs to be issued in 2016 starts at noon Eastern Time Jan. 14 with the launch of sales for the Proof and Uncirculated Mark Twain gold $5 half eagle and silver dollar, prices for which had not been announced as of Dec. 20.

Among the remaining products to be issued during the first three months of calendar year 2016 are:

??Jan. 25, 2016-S America the Beautiful Silver Proof set.

??Feb. 18, 2016-W Patricia Nixon First Spouse $10 gold Proof and Uncirculated coins.

??Feb. 29, 2016-S copper-nickel clad Proof set.

??March 14, 2016 America $1 Coin and Currency set.

??March 17, Proof 2016-W American Eagle gold tenth-ounce, quarter-ounce, half-ounce, and 1-ounce coins and four-coin set.

??March 24, 2016 National Park Service Centennial $5 gold half eagle, silver dollar, and copper-nickel clad half dollar in Proof and Uncirculated versions

??March 25, 2016-W Betty Ford First Spouse gold $10 coins in Proof and Uncirculated.

??March 31, 2016-W American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $50 coin.

To access the entire 2016 product scheduled as it is now known, visit here. Click View Product Schedule for 2016 in the drop-down window.