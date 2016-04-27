Have a look at a gold 'Mercury' dime

L&C Coins recently shared on Facebook photos of the 2016-W Winged Liberty Head or "Mercury" gold dime that the firm purchased from the U.S. Mint just a few days ago.

One of the most beloved U.S. coins now has a gold centennial edition, and we know what it looks like up close.

L&C Coins of Los Alamitos, Cslif., purchased at least one example of the Winged Liberty Head gold dime and shared pictures on Facebook April 25.

Have a look and let us know what you think in the comment section.

