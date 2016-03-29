2016 Harpers Ferry quarter dollar debuts June 8

The 2016 Harpers Ferry National Historical Park quarter dollar will be featured in an official launch ceremony and coin exchange June 8.

The public will gets its first glimpse of the 2016 Harpers Ferry National Historical Park quarter dollar when the issue debuts during official U.S. Mint launch ceremonies June 8 in Harpers Ferry, W.Va.

The 10 a.m. Eastern Time ceremony is scheduled to be staged at Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, Lower Town, Hamilton Street, along the Shenandoah River, in Harpers Ferry.

After the ceremony, Jefferson Security Bank from Harpers Ferry will be sponsoring the coin exchange during which the public may exchange cash for $10 face value rolls of circulation quality 2016-P Harpers Ferryquarter dollars from the Philadelphia Mint.

Connect with Coin World:

From, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 7, U.S. Mint officials will host a coin forum during which information on upcoming coin programs will be discussed by Mint representatives and feedback received from the public attending. Bill Norton, the Mint's legislative affairs liaison, will represent the bureau during the June 7 and 8 events.

The coin forum will be held at Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, Lower Town, The Green, in Harpers Ferry.

The Harpers Ferry National Historical Park quarter dollar is the third of five quarter dollars to be issued in 2016 and the 33rd of 56 to be issued under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The Harpers Ferry National Historical Park quarter dollar is not scheduled to be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve Banks until June 20. FRB shipments to member banks and financial institutions start one week prior to the official release date.