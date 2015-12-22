US Coins

2016 America the Beautiful Silver Quarters Proof set

The 2016-S America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof set is scheduled to go on sale by the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Jan. 25 for $31.95.

The set contains the five Proof 2016-S quarter dollars struck at the San Francisco Mint in 90 percent silver.

The set comprises the America the Beautiful quarter dollars for:

??Shawnee National Forest in Illinois.

??Cumberland Gap National Historic Park in Kentucky.

??Harpers Ferry National Historical Park in West Virginia.

??Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.

??Fort Moultrie at Fort Sumter National Monument in South Carolina.

There are no household ordering limits. The product is also available by enrollment.

