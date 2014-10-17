2015 U.S. Marshals Service coins sell early to officials of agency

The U.S. Mint has sold a small number of 2015 United States Marshals Service 225th Anniversary coins to members of the agency, citing authority granted the Mint under the authorizing act, three months before the coins’ official release for sale to the public.

Numismatic Guaranty Corp. has graded two Proof examples of each of the denominations.

The 2015-W gold $5 half eagles, 2015-P silver dollars and 2015-S copper-nickel clad half dollars were submitted to NGC by Chief Inspector Scott Sanders and by Senior Inspector Ocsar Blythe, both coin collectors.

Max Spiegel of NGC’s parent company, Certified Collectibles Group, said that the two gold coins were graded Proof 70 Ultra Cameo; the two silver dollars Proof 69 Ultra Cameo; and the half dollars, one Proof 70 Ultra Cameo and one Proof 69 Ultra Cameo.

Sanders’ and Blythe’s gold coins were accompanied by certificates of authenticity signed by Deputy Mint Director Richard A. Peterson, and dated Sept. 24, 2014, the 225th anniversary of the service.

On Sept. 24, a ground-breaking ceremony was held in Fort Smith, Ark., for construction of the U.S. Marshals Museum. The NGC grading labels bear the Sept. 24, 2014, date.

The Proof coins were purchased by U.S. Marshals Service employees under provisions of the enabling act, Public Law 112-104.

Drew J. Wade, chief of public affairs for the U.S. Marshals Service, said Oct. 16 that nine sets of three coins each purchased by U.S. Marshals Service employees were personally delivered by Peterson to U.S. Marshals Service Director Stacia Hylton on Sept. 18.