2015 High Relief gold coin to bear 75 dollar denomination

UPDATE: The U.S. Mint announced on Jan. 22 that the $75 coin would be struck in High Relief, not Ultra High Relief as was originally publicized. This story has been modified accordingly. Read more here.

The 2015 High Relief .9999 fine gold coin to be released this calendar year by the U.S. Mint will carry a $75 denomination — a first for U.S. coinage.

Proposed designs for the gold coin as well as a companion silver medal are to be reviewed Jan. 22 by the Commisssion of Fine Arts for subsequent recommendation to the secretary of the Treasury. The designs are also be reviewed by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee during its two-day meeting Jan. 27 and 28.

Complete details on the gold coin and silver medal specifications were not available Jan. 19, since the federal government was closed in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

The proposed designs are embargoed from release until they are unveiled to the public during the CFA meeting.

The gold coin and companion medal are elements of an initiative advocated by the CCAC and discussed at several meetings during 2014.

Also during the CFA and CCAC meetings, proposed designs are to be reviewed for a congressional gold medal honoring Jack Nicklaus, with bronze duplicates to be made available for sale to the public at a later date.

