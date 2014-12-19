2015 product schedule posted by United States Mint

The United States Mint has posted its schedule of numismatic products to be released during 2015, with specific dates identified for releases during the first two months of the calendar year.

The schedule includes these products slated for release:



??Jan. 2: single 1-ounce silver Proof 2015-W American Eagle.

??Jan. 29: United States Marshals 225th Anniversary Proof and Uncirculated gold $5 half eagles, silver dollars and copper-nickel clad half dollars.

??Feb. 3: America the Beautiful Quarters Proof set (copper-nickel clad).

??Feb. 5: Harry S. Truman Presidential dollars in bags and rolls.

??Feb. 20: America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof set.

??Feb. 24: Homestead National Monument of America quarter dollars in bags and rolls.

