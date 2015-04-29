2015 Presidential Coin and Chronicles sets available in December
- Published: Apr 29, 2015, 5 AM
A 2015 Coin and Chronicles sets representing President Harry S. Truman is scheduled for June release and individual sets for Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson are being scheduled at dates to be determined by the United States Mint.
Specific release dates for each set are not yet announced, although initially it appeared that all would be issued in December.
The retail price for each set is $57.95, as announced April 29 in the Federal Register.
Coin World is seeking further information from the Mint regarding what items are to be included in each set and any product limits and will publish that information as soon as it is available.
Previous Coin and Chronicles sets have been limited to 20,000 units, with each set containing coins, medals and stamps depicting a specific president, along with an informational booklet, all housed in a textured folder.
