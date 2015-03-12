2015 Native American dollar sales March 19

The following information was supplied through a news release from the U.S. Mint:

The United States Mint will open sales for product options containing circulating quality 2015 Native American $1 Coins beginning on March 19 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Available product options and their prices are as follows:

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION PRICE

NT1 25-Coin Roll - "P" $32.95

NT2 25-Coin Roll - "D" $32.95

NT3 250-Coin Box - "P" $275.95

NT4 250-Coin Box - "D" $275.95

NT5 100-Coin Bag - "P" $111.95

NT6 100-Coin Bag - "D" $111.95

Orders will be accepted online and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468), while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Please visit the United States Mint website for more information on shipping options.

Collectors may also purchase Native American $1 Coin rolls, bags, and boxes through the United States Mint Product Enrollment Program. To learn more about this ordering method, see the Mint's FAQs.

The 2015 Native American $1 Coin commemorates the contributions of the Kahnawake Mohawk and Mohawk Akwesasne communities to "high iron" construction work and the building of New York City skyscrapers. The reverse design depicts a Mohawk ironworker reaching for an I-beam that is swinging into position. Rivets appear on the left and right side of the border, and a high elevation view of the city skyline is in the background.

The design includes the required inscriptions UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and $1, and the additional inscription MOHAWK IRONWORKERS.





