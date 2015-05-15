Silver set sparks March of Dimes sales, ModernCoinMart sold

More than half of the Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollars sold are included in the three-coin March of Dimes Special Silver Set.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.



Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Collectors' Clearinghouse: Some damaged errors are indeed genuine: On rare occasions, what appears to be a badly damaged error coin turns out to be legitimate in all respects.

4. ModernCoinMart has been sold to GovMint.com owner Asset Marketing Services: Asset Marketing Services LLC already owns three other numismatic companies.

3. Louis Golino: Lower household limits needed for 2015 Presidential Coin and Chronicles Sets: A long-standing complaint of many regular purchasers of U.S. Mint products is that household limits are typically too high.

2. Take a short quiz to test your numismatic knowledge: Q. David Bowers of Stack's Bowers offers up a quiz to see just how well you know your numismatics.

1. More than half of March of Dimes coin sales tied to currently unvavailable Special Silver Set: Of the 141,364 March of Dimes silver dollars reported sold by the U.S. Mint, 120,384 are Proofs, with more than 62 percent being in the Special Silver Set

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, May 8, and 9:19 a.m. ET Friday, May 15.

