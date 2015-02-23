2015 March of Dimes Special set pricing announced by U.S. Mint

The 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver set will be offered for a price of $61.95 by the United States Mint.

The price was revealed Feb. 23 in pre-release information scheduled to be published in the Feb. 24 issue of the Federal Register.

The set will contain a Proof 2015-W March of Dimes commemorative silver dollar, which is also being offered individually. The set will also contain two 90 percent silver Roosevelt dimes: a Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt dime and a standard Proof finish 2015-W Roosevelt dime.

In addition to being unique to the set, each dime will be the first of its kind: the first Reverse Proof Roosevelt dime produced by any Mint facility and the first standard Proof Roosevelt dime to be struck at the West Point Mint.

The sole previous Roosevelt dime struck at the West Point facility is the Uncirculated 1996-W dime, issued in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the introduction of the Roosevelt dime. That dime was issued as part of the 1996 Uncirculated Mint set.

Additional details will be published at Coin World as they become available.