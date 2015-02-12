2015 March of Dimes silver dollar on sale March 13

The Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar, top, is being struck at the West Point Mint, while the Uncirculated 2015-P versions, below, is being struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

Introductory sales of the single Proof and Uncirculated versions of the 2015 March of Dimes commemorative silver dollar are scheduled to begin by the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time March 13.

The introductory sales period runs for 30 days from the first day of release, after which regular issue prices are charged.

For the Proof version, struck at the West Point Mint and bearing the facility’s W Mint mark, the introductory price is $46.95. The regular price will be $51.95.

For the Uncirculated version, struck at the Philadelphia Mint and bearing the facility’s P Mint mark, the introductory price is $43.95. The regular price will be $48.95.

Later in the year, the U.S. Mint plans to issue a 2015 Special Silver Set containing a Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar, a Proof silver 2015-W Roosevelt dime and a Reverse Proof silver 2015-P Roosevelt dime. All three coins are to be struck in 90 percent fine silver.

Details on the release date, pricing for the set, maximum mintages, and household ordering limits are still to be announced.

The obverse of the 2015 March of Dimes silver dollar was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Paul C. Balan (designer’s initials PCB) and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso. The design depicts conjoined profiles of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Dr. Jonas Salk, two leaders in the fight against polio. Salk received a congressional gold medal in 1955, authorized under Public Law 84-297, for his efforts.

The 2015 commemorative silver dollar’s reverse was designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II.

The design depicts a baby cuddled in the hand of a parent, representing the foundation's dedication to the health of babies everywhere.

The commemorative coins are issued under provisions of Public Law 112-209.

The price of each silver dollar will include a $10 surcharge. Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint recoups all production costs, are to be paid to March of Dimes to help finance research, education and services aimed at improving the health of women, infants and children.

