2015 Kennedy half dollar obverse features 1964 sculpt

All 2015 Kennedy half dollars will bear the 1964 portrait used on the obverses of the seven 2014 Kennedy 50th Anniversary half dollars. Shown is the Proof copper-nickel clad 2015-S Kennedy half dollar.

All versions of the Kennedy half dollar struck with the 2015 date will bear Chief Engraver Gilroy Roberts' 1964 higher relief obverse resurrected for the Kennedy 50th Anniversary half dollars in 2014.

Adam Stump, deputy director for the U.S. Mint's Office of Corporate Communications, confirmed to Coin World Jan. 15 that manufacturing division officials verified the use of the 1964 sculpt for the 2015 half dollar releases.

The 1964 obverse versions with 2015 date will be used on the 2015-S Proof copper-nickel clad and 2015-S .900 fine silver Proof half dollars struck at the San Francisco Mint for Proof sets and other special sets; Uncirculated 2015-D and 2015-P half dollars struck at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, respectively, for inclusion in the 2015 Uncirculated Mint set; and circulation-quality 2015-D and 2015-P half dollars respectively struck at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, for numismatic product sales in 20-coin rolls and 200-coin bags (of 100 coins apiece from the two Mints).

The Kennedy half dollar's Heraldic Eagle reverse will be executed in the flatter relief that appeared on Kennedy half dollars in 2014.

Roberts' 1964 obverse sculpt was employed for seven 2014 Kennedy 50th Anniversary half dollars — the Proof 1964–2014-W Kennedy, .9999 fine, 0.75-ounce gold half dollar; the four coins in the 50th Anniversary Kennedy 2014 Half-Dollar Silver Coin Collection (.900 fine silver half dollars bearing different finishes, struck differently at the Philadelphia, Denver, San Francisco and West Point Mints); and the two copper-nickel clad coins in the 50th Anniversary Kennedy 2014 Half-Dollar Uncirculated Coin Set with strikes from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

